John Turville Quintet

Leeds College of Music, March 8 at 2pm

Pianist and educator John Turville has established himself as a mainstay of the contemporary jazz scene in varied roles as sideman, co-leader and trio/quartet/quintet leader. He is one of the busiest sidemen in the UK, having recorded over 30 albums with some of the leading jazz and tango groups in Europe, including Tim Garland, Asaf Sirkis, Ant Law and the Matt Ridley Quartet among others.