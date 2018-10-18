Karine brings her ‘Laws of Motion’ to Leeds

Multi-award winning songwriter and musician, theatre maker and published writer Karine Polwart is heading to Leeds for a show next week.

Karine scooped six awards at the BBC Folk Awards for her last LP and is back to perform tracks from it and her boundary pushing new record ‘Laws of Motion’, which sees her tackle subjects as diverse as Trump to WW2 to folk and children’s stories.

Her live shows often involve a hint of the theatrical and Leeds music fans can see and hear for themselves at the City Varieties next Wednesday.

Polwart’s seventh release, ‘Laws of Motion’ is out tomorrow and is the follow-up to 2017’s much-praised ‘A Pocket of Wind Resistance’, which earned Karine and co-writer Pippa Murphy a New Music Scotland Award for its innovative blend of folk music, spoken word and sound design, alongside a nomination for the Radio 2 Folk Album of The Year.

The new album – recorded alongside long-term collaborators Inge Thomson (accordion) and brother Steven Polwart (guitars) – is the latest in an evolving series of collaborative projects across which Polwart has combined music and storytelling with politics and environmental-societal issues.

As well as developing her own music, over the last three years Karine has also worked with indie composer RM Hubbert, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Greek Cypriot composer Alkinoos Ioannidis. She also co-directed the acclaimed Pilgrimer, novelist James Robertson’s ode to Joni Mitchell.