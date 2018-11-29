Mamma Mia! Abba Reunion Christmas Show is coming to Wakefield

Abba Reunion Christmas Special

This special tribute show is the creation of an Award Winning West End director, producer and choreographer and stars the original ‘Frida’ from the London West End cast!

It began life in London’s West End Strand Theatre in 2001 with great success and was followed by international tours in which it sold out theatres, stadiums and concert halls.

The four real members of ABBA have been saying for years that they will never reform so with this in mind producers, The Reunion Group decided they would give the fans the next best thing!

Not just another ABBA Tribute band but an authentic recreation of how ABBA really were – live in Concert, performing now.

“The Abba Reunion Christmas Show” gives Abba fans, old and new, the opportunity to get together and re-live the addictive phenomena that swept the airwaves and discos during the 70s and 80s in a feel good party style atmosphere.

From Mamma Mia to Dancing Queen, all of the hits are performed with unrivalled authenticity from both an audio and visual perspective complete with live band.

The performers are transformed into the famous four Abba members, Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni- Frid (Frida) by using the best professionally made wigs, make-up and hand made replica costumes.

Each character has been studied so the performers can mimic movement and mannerism and present their character as near to life as possible.

The four have had meticulous scrutiny and vocal training to recreate the voices of Abba, especially the major differentiating qualities of the two female voices.

And they are backed by top class musicians.

In such an over saturated Abba tribute market, quality, commitment, reputation and professionalism are what Abba Reunion strive for.

The show takes place at Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 29. Tickets are available from seetickets.com/venue/warehouse23-wakefield/3569