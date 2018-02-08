Rising star Georgie set to join Jake Bugg in Leeds

Support slots with Jack Savoretti, Blossoms and Jake Bugg on his autumn tour last year have taken rising star Georgie to a new audience and she is set to win more friends when travelling round the country again with Jake Bugg in the next month.

Georgie will be joining fellow Nottinghamshire singer-songwriter Bugg at Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday, March 4.

The Mansfield singer will be bringing some of her distinctive rock’n’soul flair and airing new material from her adventurous new EP, ‘Too Much TV’.

Featuring three brand new songs, the release highlights her rich, powerful vocals and deft songwriting.

Not always destined for a life in music, Georgie had a promising career in football looming ahead of her, but the sudden discovery of a guitar and her uncle’s record collection whisked her off the pitch and into her bedroom to hone her musical craft.

She quickly mastered the art of blagging her way into pubs underage in order to play open mic nights and it was not long before her rich soulful voice and honest, reflective songwriting had earned her local notoriety – after one pub crowd demanded a fourth set from her in a single evening, she failed the next day’s history GCSE exam due to the exhaustion.

Georgie’s relentless graft paid off when her music caught the attention of local hero Jake Bugg, who took her with him on an intimate UK support tour.

Since then she has fulfilled more support duties and was flown out to Virginia, USA to record her debut single ‘Company Of Thieves’ with the legendary Matthew E White and his Spacebomb house band.

Blending her British grit with such an accomplished American soul band resulted in a truly spellbinding single that earned Georgie spots on a whole host of watch lists for 2017.

Listen to previous single COMPANY OF THIEVES at https://soundcloud.com/georgiehq/company-of-thieves