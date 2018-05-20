Ultimate tribute to tribute band

Castleford’s Bulsara and his Queenies - a super-group among Queen tribute bands - has been paid the ultimate accolade by being invited to play a two hour headline set at the 2018 Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party in Montreux.

This annual event in September raises funds for The Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity set up by Brian May, Roger Taylor and Jim Beach in 1992 in Freddie’s memory to raise awareness of AIDS and HIV.

It is regarded as an immense privilege to be asked to perform, especially for BAHQ vocalist Gareth Taylor, an ex-teacher from Castleford.

It will be a thrilling return to Montreux for Taylor who attended Freddie’s 2016 birthday party and won the karaoke competition in front of hundreds of Queen’s biggest fans and Freddie’s close friend and personal assistant, Peter Freestone.

Since then, Queen Productions Ltd have followed the progress of BAHQ and felt that they were the perfect act to perform at what would have been Freddie’s 72nd birthday.

Only formed 18 months ago, BAHQ is made up of youthful music graduates and an ex-physics teacher, the band has its own identity; not what is quite expected of a typical ‘Queen Tribute Band’.

There are no wigs, no yellow jackets and no attempt to look like Queen.

Instead, the band’s whole ethos is based on performing the studio versions of the songs to an exceptional standard.

“We wanted to evolve as a band with our own identity, to perform homage to Queen’s music without simply ‘impersonating’ them and it’s outstanding to have this recognition,” said Gareth.”

The big news was announced at an exclusive launch event at The Queen’s Mill, Castleford where the band debuted a new project: a concept performance of ‘Sheer Heart Attack’, played in its entirety for what is understood to be the first time ever by any act.