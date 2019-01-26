White Denim bring expanded sound to Leeds

Following two instantly sold out shows at London’s Moth Club last year, White Denim return in 2019 for a European tour next month which includes a date in Leeds.

The four-piece rock band from Austin, Texas, are set to play some of their biggest UK shows to date and will be appearing at the O2 Academy Leeds on Tuesday, February 19.

Succeeding with their mission statement to make “interesting, up-tempo rock & roll”, the American outfit released their eighth album, ‘Performance’ to widespread acclaim last year, with MOJO hailing it as “A fast, exhilarating, unpredictable ride” (Album of the Month).

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Petralli and bass player Steve Terebecki have changed tack again, not only welcoming two new members – drummer Conrad Choucroun and keyboardist Michael Hunter – but also introducing new practices into their record-making process and tapping a whole new gene pool of inspiration.

The album was recorded over eight weeks, mainly in Radio Milk – White Denim’s new studio, built in an old general store and horse stable constructed in 1902 in downtown Austin, now respectfully restored and sandwiched in between bars and modern condominiums – and self-produced by the band, with Jim Vollentine.

New recruits Choucroun and Hunter were key in what Petralli describes as “a super-collaborative record”, although he and Terebecki shared the leadership. Choucroun, their new drummer, played with northeast fusion legends NRBQwho frequently shared band members with the Sun Ra Arkestra. Young gun and “crazy genius” Hunter came heavily recommended by White Denim’s front-of-house engineer.

White Denim now bring their expanded sound to town for what is sure to be a thrilling live gig in Leeds.

Tickets are available here: https://www.whitedenimmusic.com/live