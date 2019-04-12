An Audience with Cannon & Ball

Theatre Royal Wakefield on May 7

Looking for a laugh? Then you’re in the right place. Cannon and Ball bring their own unique brand of humour to Theatre Royal Wakefield. Opening the show with 45 minutes of unforgettable magic, they will perform some of their legendary sketches and routines before the interval.Act two opens with a song and the boys telling stories of their career, after which they will open up to the audience for Q&A’s. A fabulous treat for all fans of stand up comedy. Rock On Tommy!

Tickets: 01924 211311.